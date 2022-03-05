5-year-old El Paso girl reunited with her favorite character

EL PASO, Texas – A 5-year-old El Paso girl's birthday wish came true. Maya was about to have her birthday party when her grandmother asked her whom she wanted as a guest.

Maya is a big fan of the Mandalorian, so she requested he attend. She even sent him a video with her request.

In that video, Maya exclaimed, “Hi Mando. My name is Maya and I would like you to come to my birthday party. I am going to be five and please come!”

Little did Maya know her grandmother, Estella Salas, was already setting it up to make it all a reality.

When Maya was at her party she was shocked when she saw the Mandalorian arrive. Maya immediately gasped and ran up for a big hug.

The man dressed up as the Mandoloarian for her birthday party is Quentin Smith. Smith is a police officer for the El Paso Police Department. Smith and Salas work together as police officers.

Salas sent the video request to Smith.

“‘About two months ago, she asked me if I would like to take part in her granddaughter’s birthday and she gave me a heads up and sent me a really wonderful video of her asking me and inviting me and I couldn't resist. She was too cute.”

When Smith arrived at the party dressed up as the Mandalorian- he was shocked by her response.

“It’s always fun to do this to dress up and be a character that I love, so it was nice to be able to do it for someone as young as she. She really felt like I was the real Mandolorian which made it even more special for me, but it was a lot of fun."

Smith said he doesn’t typically dress up for parties, but was happy to help out in this one.

“I was nervous because I had never done it before. I don't do parties. It's not my side job. It's just for fun. So yeah I was definitely nervous walking up.”

However, both Smith and Maya won’t forget the special surprise.

ABC-7 was able to reunite both and Maya was delighted.

She said next year she wants a unicorn for her party. Smith said, with a laugh, he wasn't sure if he can make that promise.