Police say driver fails to stop at stop sign, causes crash and flees on foot, teen seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police investigate a crash at the 6300 block of Westside Dr. and Borderland in the Upper Valley, that left two adults with injuries and severely injured a teen. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 9:11 p.m. Saturday to a collision between two vehicles.

Special Traffic Investigators say the driver of a Ford truck was heading southbound on Westside Dr. and the driver of a Nissan pickup was westbound on Borderland and turned right. The Ford truck did not stop at a stop sign crashing into the Nissan.

The 25-year-old male driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot, but was found a short time later hiding in a backyard of a house by El Paso County Sheriff's deputies. He sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The 42-year-old female driver of the Nissan and her 14-year-old passenger were both transported to the hospital. The teen suffered serious injuries according to emergency medical personnel.

STI continues their investigation. No word on if charges will be filed or citations issued at this time.