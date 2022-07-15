El Paso Fire department looking to hire 50 applicants for new training class

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department is recruiting for a new fire academy class in January.

"We’ll be hiring for at least the next two years foreseeable. The reason being attrition due to retirements, and also the city is expanding in its growth and were building more stations and adding more personal," said EPFD Fire Suppression Technician Jesse Esterline.

The application to join the academy is open to anyone 18 years or older. There is no age limit. They must have at least 24 college credits or two years of military experience.

The application follows a series of steps which starts with a written test. Then if you pass, a CPAT physical agility will be administered.

The application process also includes a background check, interview, and medical screening.

No prior medical experience is needed.

"This is a traditional fire academy that they’re hiring for. You don’t have to be certified as EMT or anything. The fire department, we will teach you how to become an EMT. We’ll teach you the medical side and then you’ll become a firefighter and we’ll get you certified with the state," said Esterline.

"It's super rewarding. We actually get to make a difference every day. It's something I look forward to and I'm excited about it, excited to tell my family about. Nothing but good things," said Esterline.

Click here for a link to the application page.