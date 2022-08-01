Socorro Independent School District welcoming students back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year

EL PASO, Texas - Eight different school districts return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st and the Socorro Independent School District has big changes for the 2022 - 2023 school year.

The district is implementing extra security guidelines in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, with one licensed, armed officer on every campus. The larger, comprehensive high schools will have two officers on campus.

However, this will not decrease any previous existing security positions currently within the district, including crossing guards and monitors, according to SISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman.

Also, no visitor will be allowed into any SISD schools without being buzzed in and an identification check.

SISD has opened their 50th campus for the 2022-2023 school, with Ben Narbuth Elementary School. There will also be a middle school attached to the elementary school that is set to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Also, Escontrias has been transitioned from a traditional elementary school into a STEAM academy, standing for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The academy will be available to students within and outside of SISD.

Paso Del Norte has been changed to a fine arts academy where students can pursue passions in music, dance, digital graphics and more.