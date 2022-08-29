1 person killed in El Paso train derailment, homes evacuated

UPDATE: 11:42 p.m. -- El Paso fire says two train cars derailed and damaged a backyard shed, fence, and a gas meter during Monday night's fatal derailment.

The damaged gas line has been shut down and 50 residents are allowed back into their homes.

EL PASO, Texas - A train derailed in El Paso's lower valley Monday night. It damaged a gas line and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The El Paso Fire Department said one person died.

The train derailed near the 7700 block of Barton Street before 10 p.m. That's a neighborhood near Riverside High School.

Later ABC-7's crew saw people being allowed back in their homes.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area of Franklin Drive and Barton Street as it is an active emergency scene.

Officials have not said what caused the train derailment.