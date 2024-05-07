Ysleta Independent School District offering free breakfast and lunch to children during summer break
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District announced they will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children from Monday to Friday during summer break.
Starting Monday, June 3rd, to Friday, June 28th, your kids can go to one of the eight YISD high schools for free food. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Your child can go to one of the following high schools this summer for free breakfast and lunch:
- Bel Air High School
- Del Valle High School
- Eastwood High School
- Hanks High School
- Parkland High School
- Riverside High School
- Ysleta High School
- Valle Verde Early College High School