Skip to Content
Local News

Ysleta Independent School District offering free breakfast and lunch to children during summer break

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:44 PM
Published 11:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District announced they will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children from Monday to Friday during summer break.

Starting Monday, June 3rd, to Friday, June 28th, your kids can go to one of the eight YISD high schools for free food. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Your child can go to one of the following high schools this summer for free breakfast and lunch:

  • Bel Air High School
  • Del Valle High School
  • Eastwood High School
  • Hanks High School
  • Parkland High School
  • Riverside High School
  • Ysleta High School
  • Valle Verde Early College High School
Article Topic Follows: Local News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content