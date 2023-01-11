El Paso Public Library to let El Pasoans pay off fines through a food drive

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Library is relaunching it's "Food for Fines" food drive program which allows El Pasoans who have library fines to pay them off by bringing in canned goods.

It's all in an effort to help the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and the El Paso Animal Shelter.

From now until January 20, people can donate non-perishable food or pet food at any branch library. It only applies to patrons who are bringing back materials to the library to put their accounts in good standing.

The El Paso Public Library will waive $1 of fines for every donated item, canned food, canned pet food, or two pounds of dry pet food, provided their library materials are returned.

For more information on the Food For Fines program, visit www.elpasolibrary.org.

For more information about El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/.

For information about El Paso Animal Services, visit https://elpasoanimalservices.org/.