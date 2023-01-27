WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street.

Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid there, unable to move, as motorists sped by.

Vega said he fell while trying to remove a nail from the street so no one would run over it. He broke his hip in the fall.

Lugo and Cooper helped Vega into his house, called 911, and waited with him for the ambulance.

Vega is recovering from his fall in a rehab center.