It's fight week! Stephanie Han and Jorge Tovar stopped by ABC-7 at Noon to talk about the upcoming event that will feature local fighters, Throw Down In Chuco Town. You'll have an opportunity to support local fighters Friday, March 10th at the El Paso County Coliseum. The doors open at 5 PM, the show starts at 6 PM tickets for the event start at $40. You can contact Isidro Castillo for more information at 575-263-4942.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.