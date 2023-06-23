El Paso City Council to hear ethics complaint filed against District 3 Representative

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will hear an ethics complaint filed against City Representative Cassandra Hernandez July 19.

The constituent who filed the complaint, George Zavala, tells ABC-7 that the hearing is scheduled to happen that Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Zavala claims Hernandez violated the city's ethics ordinance and argues she should be disciplined.

This comes after ABC-7 obtained a video showing Hernandez's husband pumping gas into a Toyota Tacoma truck on February 10, 2023. A source believes the husband used Hernandez's city-issued gas card to pay for the gas.

A source close to the investigation confirmed the man at the gas pump was Hernandez's husband.

El Paso Police Department records show the representative owns a white minivan and her husband owns the truck.

A person close to the investigation said 17.1 gallons of premium gasoline were pumped at the gas station in the video using Hernandez's city-issued gas card.

According to an internal audit, Hernandez's gas card was used to pump $6,700 of gas in 2022. That's significantly more than most other representatives serving at that time. Hernandez has since paid back that amount to the city.