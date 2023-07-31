El Pasoan Ted Houghton appointed to Texas Historical Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Pasoan Ted Houghton to the Texas Historical Commission. The governor chose to reappoint three members, and added two new members, including Houghton. The new commission members will serve until February 1, 2029.

The Commission provides guidance on projects, leads county historical commissions, societies, agencies, and institutions, and preserves archeological and historical heritage.

Houghton is the principal of Houghton Financial, chair of the El Paso Mobility Commission, and vice chair of the Medical Center of the Americas, according to the Governor's office. Houghton previously served as Texas Land Commissioner, chair of the Texas Transportation Commission, El Paso Water Utilities Public Service Board member, El Paso Electric Company Board of Directors member, and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee member.