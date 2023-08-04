ABC-7 Xtra: Are We Alone in the Universe?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eyes and ears were on a whistleblower's congressional subcommittee testimony last month regarding the existence of life beyond Earth, and extraterrestrials right here on the big blue planet.

Former Pentagon employee David Grush told Congress last week that UFO's are real and that the government is withholding knowledge of non-human life on earth.

Grush was joined by two other military veterans, one of them a former Air Force Intelligence officer.

All testified knowing the existence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon, or UAB's, either firsthand or through witness accounts.

Grush told committee members the government has in it's possession debris from a UAP crash site and even recovered one of the pilots, described as non-human.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz speaks to a nationally known UFO investigator, a journalist from Roswell, New Mexico and a local UFO enthusiast who has seen what he describes as UFO's in the Borderland.

Saul's guest try to answer one central question, are we alone in the universe?