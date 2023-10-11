Police: Underaged drunk driver ran red light leaving UTEP tailgate party, hit pregnant woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged a 20-year-old man with Intoxicated Assault after investigators say he ran a read light and hit at least two pedestrians crossing a street.

Officials say that Hector Eduardo Gonzalez was drinking at a UTEP tailgate party on September 23, 2023. He left the party and started driving down Franklin when he allegedly ran a read light and hit a group taking a ghost tour. One of the two people seriously injured in the collision was five months pregnant. She suffered a broken leg and several cuts to her arm.

When investigators arrived on scene they noticed Gonzalez was allegedly giving off an alcoholic smell. When they spoke with him about the events leading up to the crash, they say he changed his story several times. Gonzalez also reportedly told investigators that he believed the crash happened at 1 a.m., but the officers noted the crash actually happened at 8:30 p.m.