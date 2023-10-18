El Paso man accused of murder testifies in his own trial, cites beliefs on abortion, ‘satanic’ rituals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Defense called Joseph Alvarez to the stand to testifying on his own behalf in court Wednesday morning. Alvarez is accused of killing Georgette Kaufmann, a Texas assistant attorney general, in her garage when she came home from work, and seriously wounding her husband, Daniel Kaufmann.

Alvarez spoke about his devout faith and revelations that he says he received from God. He also said he received revelations about abortion and pre-marital sex.

He was asked about images he called “satanic” and “blasphemous”. He explained to the courtroom his revelations about how the images depicted abortions, which he says is a satanic ritual.

He cites much of his knowledge from the Bible and the Book of Enoch.

He remained on the stand for around two hours, leading to the court’s break for lunch.

The Prosecution had both a digital and physical forensic expert testify to begin Wednesday’s proceedings.

Cathey Serrano, a Texas DPS forensic analyst, was asked about her finding when conducting research on a Glock 22 firearm.

Serrano says, as was included in her report shown to the courtroom, that the DNA found on the gun’s trigger, magazine, grip and silver thread protected showed a high probability that Joseph Alvarez was a possible contributor.