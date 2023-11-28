Raiz Federal Credit Union awarding $82,500 in scholarships and grants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Raiz Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Teacher’s Federal Credit Union, will hold a ceremony Tuesday night to award their 2023 scholarships and grants.

The ceremony will be from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Region 19 Head Start, located at 11670 Chito Samaniego Dr.

Raiz FCU will award $82,500 in scholarships and grants to students, professional educators, and non-profit organizations.

Raiz Federal Credit Union announced its rebrand in July 2022 and launched a special initiative to honor its legacy rooted in education.

During the same time, the union introduced the Raiz Up Professional Development Grant to give back to teachers in West Texas and the Together We Raiz Community Grant to provide support for two local non-profits who are making an impact in the community. These new grants are in addition to the annual community scholarship and Michael Sandoval Memorial Scholarship that the union awards each year.