EPCC fashion technology students participate in Texas International Fashion Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fashion Technology students and an alumna from El Paso Community College showcased their designs at Texas International Fashion Week at the War Eagles Air Museum.

Texas International Fashion Week featured EPCC Fashion designs by students at every level of the program, including alumna and Lab Assistant Kendra Brown’s brand Brown Rabbit Couture, student design major Samantha Renteria’s emerging brand RENCO, and student design major and retailer Andrea Lozano’s brand Pillboxed.

“Attending EPCC has been such a vital steppingstone in my fashion design journey. The fashion program has allowed for the doors of opportunities to open such as this one, “ EPCC Alumna, Kendra Brown of Brown Rabbit Couture said. "I am thankful for this opportunity to provide and network with fellow designers, as well as for receiving the best education from skilled instructors who care for their student’s education.”

The EPCC Fashion Club also participated in the event behind the scenes in fashion show production, as interns learning the inner workings of a big fashion show production, and networking with fashion professionals and international designers.

“This opportunity was quite an experience! The fashion, energy, dedication, on the part of all the participants and their audience, is something to remember,” EPCC student Samantha Renteria of RENCO said. “After years of being active in this creative community, the EPCC Fashion program finally prepared me with the necessary instruction and practice to succeed in this and future projects. I’m excited about what’s coming next.”

Texas International Fashion Week was produced by Bazaar Model Management and sponsored by Mercedes Benz, BMW, Bravo Cadillac, and Porsche of El Paso. Businesses Ben Bridge Jewelers, Nonprofit Exchange, X Print LLC, and KFOX 14 made contributions to make this major production fully come to life.

The fashion show featured 2024 luxury vehicles from Porsche, BMW, Cadillac and Mercedes Benz on the runway alongside international and local designs.