El Paso International Airport hosts Winterfest Holiday Social

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and the El Paso International Airport invites the public to the annual Winterfest Holiday Social happening Thursday, December 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As a part of the celebration, the community is invited to visit the airport and enjoy delicious food, tasty beverages, popcorn, a candy buffet table (while supplies last), as well as live music by John Anderson and entertainment by Robotron – LED dancing robots.

The event is free and open to the public. Validated parking is available in the Short Term and Long Term Parking Lots.

Each year the airport celebrates Winterfest by decorating the terminal and landscaping for the holidays to welcome thousands of passengers, guests, families, and members of the community.