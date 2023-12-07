Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Jewish community prepares to light Menorah on first night of Hanukkah

Pexels, Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Jewish community prepares to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah with a public Menorah lighting Thursday evening.

The Hanukkah, known as the Jewish festival of lights, kicks off the evening of December 7th and will conclude December 15th.

The large public menorah displayed outside of the Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life will be the first outdoor lighting of the season in El Paso.

The lighting is scheduled to happen at 5:00 p.m. City Representative Brian Kennedy will help light the menorah as the guest of honor.

The Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life is located at 6516 Escondido Drive in West El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content