El Paso Jewish community prepares to light Menorah on first night of Hanukkah

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Jewish community prepares to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah with a public Menorah lighting Thursday evening.

The Hanukkah, known as the Jewish festival of lights, kicks off the evening of December 7th and will conclude December 15th.

The large public menorah displayed outside of the Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life will be the first outdoor lighting of the season in El Paso.

The lighting is scheduled to happen at 5:00 p.m. City Representative Brian Kennedy will help light the menorah as the guest of honor.

The Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life is located at 6516 Escondido Drive in West El Paso.