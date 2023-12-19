Santa visits El Paso Children’s Hospital NICU
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Santa Claus made a very special visit to the El Paso Children's Hospital ahead of Christmas.
The jolly old man took photos with patients in the Laura and Pat Gordon Family Advanced Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The NICU provides patients with specialized pediatric care. The hospital says the NICU offers the highest level of care possible to all struggling newborns.
The NICU was re-designated and granted the highest recognition a hospital can receive, a hospital spokesperson said.