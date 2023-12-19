Santa visits El Paso Children’s Hospital NICU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Santa Claus made a very special visit to the El Paso Children's Hospital ahead of Christmas.

Courtesy: El Paso Children's Hospital

The jolly old man took photos with patients in the Laura and Pat Gordon Family Advanced Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Courtesy: El Paso Children's Hospital

The NICU provides patients with specialized pediatric care. The hospital says the NICU offers the highest level of care possible to all struggling newborns.

Courtesy: El Paso Children's Hospital

The NICU was re-designated and granted the highest recognition a hospital can receive, a hospital spokesperson said.