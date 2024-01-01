Meet Penelope, the first El Paso baby born in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first baby born in El Paso in 2024 officially made it into this world just 16 seconds into the new year. Her name is Penelope, and she was born at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare. The beautiful baby girl rocked her onesie wishing everyone a happy new year 2024.

Baby Penelope weighs 6 lbs. 7 oz. and measures 18.25 inches long. Penelope's mom says this fun experience will be such a nice memory to share with her daughter later in life. She says that Penelope is already the star of the show: "Everybody was kind of like, shocked but like, happy. They were just kind of like in disbelief that it actually was 12:00 and pretty much they're just like, we have the new Year, baby, the New Year's Eve. So that's like her her little nickname right now, the New Year's."

Cynthia Lopez also tells ABC-7 that she was happy and grateful for the support that she received from the hospital staff. Happy birthday to Penelope, and congratulations to her parents.