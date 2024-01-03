Food For Fines initiative at El Paso Public Libraries lets you pay outstanding dues with donations

‌

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Public Libraries are once again offering library patrons the opportunity to pay outstanding fines by donating canned or non-perishable food donations as part of the Food for Fines program.

The program will run between January 2 and January 20 during regular working hours.

Patrons may take either food or pet food to any public library and pay down book fines by $1 for every can of food donated or $1 for every 2 pounds of dry pet food donated to the program. All library materials must be returned in good condition to take advantage of the Food for Fines program.

All proceeds from Food for Fines will be donated to either the Opportunity Center for the Homeless or to El Paso Animal Services.

You don’t have to have book fines to donate to the program, bring your human or pet food donations to any library location and drop them in the appropriate yellow bin.

“We’re extremely happy to be able to offer this program to the El Paso community once again in 2024,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the program to not only pay down their fines but to help the community as well.”

In 2023, patrons donated 12 full bins of food to the program. Organizers are hoping to fill at least 15 bins in 2024.

For more information visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org or call your nearest branch location.