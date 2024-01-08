Winter weather disrupts morning routine for thousands of Borderland residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Winter weather disrupted thousands of people's morning routines this Monday. The risk of icy roads and cold temperatures delayed school for some districts, while the weather caused delays for some businesses and services.

Fabens Independent School District, El Paso Independent School District, Gadsden Independent School District, El Paso Catholic Schools, and Radford all started on a two-hour delay. ABC-7 is working to learn how these school will make up this instructional time. The state requires all districts to provide a minimum number of hours of instruction each school year. These districts must still ensure students meet that minimum, despite this two-hour delay.

Anthony Independent School District, Canutillo Independent School District, Clint Independent School District, Socorro Independent School District, Ysleta Independent School District, Las Cruces Public Schools, and IDEA Public Schools start classes at the regular time.

William Beaumont Army Medical Center, meanwhile, rescheduled appointments scheduled for before 10 a.m. Fort Bliss operated on a delayed start. Soldiers and civilians reported to their duty stations at 10 a.m.

ABC-7 has been reporting on the wintery weather since it started. We provided viewers with complete team coverage the moment the weather started changing, and we have been warning you about the change for more than a week. Our StormTRACK Weather team is here every moment of the day to keep you and your family safe.

As part of our complete team coverage, ABC-7 sent crews out into the extreme weather to speak with Borderland residents navigating the treacherous conditions. Our crews waited outside Parkland High School, part of the Ysleta Independent School District, which required students to attend class at the normal time, and spoke to students. Many of the students we spoke to said it felt extremely cold outside.

We have also been providing expert advice on how to winterize your car and how to stay warm through the winter weather.