City of El Paso asking for public input on ‘Safe Routes to School’ initiative to improve school zone safety

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is developing a Safe Routes to School Action Plan and is asking for public input. The plan will address school zone safety and promote walking and bicycling to school.

This action plan aims to provide clear and implementable direction on:

Creating a safe, connected, and comfortable infrastructure network for children to walk and bike themselves to school

Prioritize areas that are at risk, underrepresented, and highly utilized

Provide a clear and implementable pathway for future improvements

Effectively reduce vehicle speeds through design and enforcement

There is a survey to let the city know what your priorities are, and ensure your voice is heard.

‌Click on the following link to take the survey in English.

Click on the following link to take the survey in Spanish.