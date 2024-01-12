Skip to Content
Several families displaced after strong winds tear roof off Northeast El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 12 apartments were damaged following a roof being partially torn off on Thursday, January 11th, according to Anna Apodaca with the American Red Cross.

The damage was at the Joshua's Court Apartments, located on Edgar Park Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

The winds saw gusts over 60 miles per hour, and the weather also saw some rain, sleet and cold temperatures as well.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by the debris that was tossed by the wind, one car was hit by an AC unit that was dislodged.

