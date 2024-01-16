EPPD sees drop in uniformed police officers

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The number of uniformed police officers in El Paso has seen a drop. That's according to a presentation given by the El Paso Police Department's Executive Assistant Chief Zina Silva at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Right now, there are 1,112 uniformed officers employed by EPPD. 251 of those officers are eligible to retire.

