Savannah, El Paso’s beloved elephant, has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo announced the death of the beloved Asian elephant Savannah Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say Savannah was "humanely euthanized due to a rapid and irreversible decline in her quality of life." She was 71 years old.

The zoo says Savannah was suffering from advanced arthritis and her therapy, including stem cell therapy, was no longer working. Savannah had far surpassed the 50-year average life expectancy for elephants. She did daily exercises, socialized with her keepers, and swam in her pool even in her old age. Savannah celebrated her last birthday in September.

“It has been a joy to help take care of Savannah for 18 years," said El Paso Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Victoria Milne. "She actively and voluntarily participated in her healthcare, as long as the reward was a tasty enough treat. She allowed for regular blood collections, therapy for joints, and took her medication as needed. The whole veterinary team will miss our regular visits and check-ups with her, and pampering. It is never easy to say goodbye to our long-time residents, but we are out of options to keep her comfortable.”

"Savannah was brought to the U.S. from India at two years old," the zoo explained in a news release Tuesday. "She resided at the Dallas Zoo from 1954 to 1975 but was moved to the Baton Rouge Zoo in 1975. The Baton Rouge Zoo transitioned to a breeding facility and Savannah was moved to the El Paso Zoo in 1997."