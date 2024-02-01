El Paso public figures to take part in Special Olympics Polar Plunge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands of dollars are raised every year for Special Olympics Texas & the El Paso area through the Polar Plunge, and we're now learning that several city leaders will be taking part in the annual event this Saturday.

Some city leaders who'll jump into bone-chilling cold water in order to help athletes at the Special Olympics here in the borderland include: El Paso County Sheriff Commander Ryan Urrutia, Judge Lydia Garcia, Horizon Police Chief Marco Vargas and countless others. As they say at the Special Olympics Texas Area 19: "Brace yourselves for an exhilarating icy plunge."

The annual event promises a heartwarming experience as brave participants, known as Plungers, dive into the frigid waters, all in support of the Special Olympics.

The annual event will take place at Camp Cohen/El Paso, beginning at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 3rd.

The Polar Plunge is a unique fundraising event organized by Special Olympics Texas to raise funds and awareness for the incredible athletes of Area 19. Participants, or "Plungers," will don creative costumes and brave the chilly waters, all in the name of inclusivity and support for the Special Olympics.

If you'd like to take part in the event, there's more info (and a signup sheet) here.

Each participant is encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 to support the Special Olympics Texas Area 19.

By taking the plunge, those who volunteer to brave the cold waters are directly contribute to the success of Special Olympics Texas. Funds raised will support year-round sports training and competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, fostering physical fitness, self-confidence, and friendship.

Nydia Carrizosa, part of the Special Olympics Texas Area 19 team, said "The Polar Plunge is more than just a daring dip; it's a symbol of unity and support for the Special Olympics Texas athletes. We invite everyone to join us in this heartwarming event and make a splash for a great cause."

There'll also be entertainment and prizes.

The Polar Plunge is not just a chilly dip – it's a celebration! Spectators and participants can enjoy live entertainment, festive music, and the chance to win fantastic prizes for the best costumes and the highest fundraising amounts.

Special Olympics Texas provides year-round sports training and competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting physical fitness, self-confidence, and a sense of community. The organization is dedicated to fostering inclusion and acceptance for individuals with intellectual disabilities through the power of sports.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala has taken part in several Polar Plunges over the years as a die-hard supporter of the Special Olympics, and he'll represent KVIA ABC-7 this Saturday as well.