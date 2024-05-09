Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together. A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press that the model is just over six months pregnant. The Canadian singer and supermodel wife announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. She is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up a photo shoot of him photographing his wife against a a rural backdrop. In each caption, they’ve tagged one another.

