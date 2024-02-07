Skip to Content
El Paso

Borderland under a high wind advisory till 8:00 PM

today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Unsettled weather continues to impact the Borderland. A wind advisory will be in effect at 12:00 lasting till 8:00 Wednesday.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40-50 MPH.

Make sure to secure patio furniture, trash cans, and loose items

There could also be some blowing dust concerns along I-10 and Hudspeth counties. Drive with caution. Our ABC-7 StormTrack weather team will continue tracking today's weather events. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

