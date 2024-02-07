Police release mugshots of 11 suspects in Terrance Kinard capital murder case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the mugshots of all 11 suspects facing capital murder charges in the unsolved shooting of Terrance Kinard Jr. in 2019.

David Lee Moore, Miguel Aquino Ferrer, Marcus Kaleb Moore, Juan Manuel Noria, Obadiah John President, Jeremiah Deshawn Perkins, Bryanna Lovett, Deyone Quartaril Bridges, Savannah Mariyah Smith, Jacob Alexander Willis, and Joshua Cecil Davis are all facing charges of capital murder-retaliation against a judge or justice and engaging in organized criminal activity.

View the mugshots at the end of this article.

All the suspects are currently in El Paso detention facilities.

The release of the mugshots comes days after ABC-7 reported on the arrest of Joshua Davis, the 11th suspect in the case.

Davis was extradited from South Dakota in January.

A majority of the arrests occurred in December, when ABC-7 first reported the police had made a major break in the murder of Kinard, a local rapper and father who was shot outside a house in Northeast El Paso on Jan. 26, 2019.

Meantime, Bryanna Lovett’s bond reduction hearing scheduled for today was postponed at the request of her attorney.

Attorney Joshua Spencer told Judge Patrick Garcia, there was “a development in the case.” He did not divulge what the development was, and the hearing was not rescheduled on a new date before the court was dismissed.

Court records show that Lovett and Jacob Willis are both scheduled for a jury trial on July 19, 2024.

Juan Noria is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 7, 2024.

Jeremiah Perkins, Joshua Davis, Miguel Ferrer, Obadiah President, and Marcus Moore are set for trial Oct. 14 of this year.

David Moore’s trial was also set for that date, but it has been cancelled because the case is being moved to a different court.

Deyone Bridges and Savannah Smith currently do not have trial dates scheduled.

Listen to this episode of the Borderland Crimes podcast here.

Jacob Alexander Willis (Courtesy: EPPD)

David Lee Moore (Courtesy: EPPD)

Savannah Mariyah Smith (Courtesy: EPPD)

Deyone Quartaril Bridges (Courtesy: EPPD)

Juan Manuel Noria (Courtesy: EPPD)

Marcus Kaleb Moore (Courtesy: EPPD)

Obadiah John President (Courtesy: EPPD)

Miguel Aquino Ferrer (Courtesy: EPPD)

Bryanna Lovett (Courtesy: EPPD)

Jeremiah Deshawn Perkins (Courtesy: EPPD)