SISD to offer free income tax preparation to community members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District's Career and Technical Education students will offer free tax preparation services at seven high schools from February 19th through April 15th.

These preparation services will be held at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado, Eastlake, and Mission Early College high schools.

High school students enrolled in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in the Socorro Independent School District are partnering with GECU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) to offer tax preparation services to the local community.

Students and their instructors have obtained advanced certification to help community members file their taxes for free. Taxpayers can visit any site between 5 and 7 p.m. to file their 1040EZ, 1040A, and 1040 forms.

People interested in attending these services at any of the high schools must have:

Original and current proof of identification (photo ID) for individual and spouse (VITA cannot file taxes for married couples filing separately)

Original social security card for everyone listed in the income tax return or a social security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration

All W-2 wage and earnings statements

1099-SSA,1099-R and 1099-G

Work Expenses

Direct deposit information (account number and routing number)

Form 1098 for any student loans

Both spouses must be present to sign the required forms to file taxes electronically on a

married filing jointly tax return

Proof of child or dependent care expenses

Property tax statements

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care statements

Current IRS PIN letter if the individual is an identity theft victim

Notice 1444-C, Economic Impact Payment for 2022

Advance Child Tax Credit letter 6416 or 6416-A

These are the dates when these services will be available for those interested in attending to the income tax preparation:

Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano Dr.

Feb. 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

Socorro High School, 10150 Alameda Ave.

Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28

March 20, 25, 27

April 1, 3, 8, 10, 15

Pebble Hills High School, 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd

Feb. 19, 22, 26, 29

March 21, 25, 28

April 1, 4, 8, 11, 15

Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr.

Feb. 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass

Feb. 20, 21, 27, 28

March 19, 20, 26, 27

April 2, 3, 9, 10

Mission Early College High School, 10700 Gateway Blvd E.

Feb. 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

El Dorado High School, 12401 Edgemere Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938

Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28

March 20, 25, 27

April 1, 3, 8, 10, 15