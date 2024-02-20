Ft. Bliss soldier extradited to Juarez on femicide charge

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Saul Luna Villa, the Ft. Bliss soldier charged with femicide in Juarez, was extradited to Mexico Tuesday morning.

U.S. Marshals took Luna through the Stanton bridge.

Luna, who is an El Paso native who has been stationed at Fort Bliss for two years, is accused of killing a 19-year-old mother in Juarez last year.

Aylin Valenzuela was stabbed and shot in the head and chest on April 7, 2023.

Her mother said she had been seeing 23-year-old Luna for the past five years, but she said it wasn't romantic.

