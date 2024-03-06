Funeral services for El Paso middle school teacher who died waiting for a liver transplant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral services for Puentes Middle School teacher Ivy Grajeda are being held Wednesday.

According to the GoFundme set up on her family's behalf, Grajeda was described as a daughter, sister, and wife. It states she is also a hardworking middle school teacher, and devoted mother who brought life to her family and students.

The fundraising page said Grajeda was in need of a liver transplant and had been in and out of the hospital since December 2023. She died waiting for the transplant.

Her students took to social media to comment on her passing, many said she was a great teacher, one student even calling her his second mom.