City to hold sensory-friendly hours at Easter Carnivals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will be holding sensory-friendly Easter Carnival events on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several recreation centers across El Paso.

The carnivals will offer ring tosses, puzzle stations, and sensory-friendly egg hunts for Borderland Children.

The program was developed by the city's Accessibility Cross-Functional Team and hopes to bring a fun Easter experience to families that have children with developmental sensitivities.