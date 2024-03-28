Skip to Content
El Paso

City to hold sensory-friendly hours at Easter Carnivals

By
New
Published 9:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will be holding sensory-friendly Easter Carnival events on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several recreation centers across El Paso.

The carnivals will offer ring tosses, puzzle stations, and sensory-friendly egg hunts for Borderland Children.

The program was developed by the city's Accessibility Cross-Functional Team and hopes to bring a fun Easter experience to families that have children with developmental sensitivities.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content