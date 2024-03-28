New: Video shows fatal incident between UTEP Police and nude man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained body camera footage from the Associated Press showing UTEP Police responding to an incident involving a naked man on the university's camps in July of 2020.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Ray Lara.

The video, which comes in at about 19 minutes long, first shows police coming in contact with a woman who points officers to where Lara is.

Officers come in contact with Lara, who is nude, and heard shouting. He even climbs upon the hood of a police vehicle, and then walks near the officer, seemingly disregarding commands to get on the ground.

Eventually, one of the officers uses a taser on Lara, and other members of law enforcement restrain him down. Lara is seen laying facedown on the ground, with officers around him.

Lara is heard yelling about explosions and fire, and said he felt burns. He repeatedly yells out while the officers are restraining him.

Officers are seen with their hands placed on his lower back.

After several minutes, Lara begins to quiet down, eventually other first responders arrive at the scene.

A first responder calls out to him saying, "Sir, what kind of medical problems do you have?" Lara does not respond.

Eventually, the officers sit him up and he is taken away from first responders.

ABC-7 first reported on the incident directly after it occurred, when Texas Rangers identified Lara as the man involved, and said he was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The AP reports that his cause of death was acute methamphetamine toxicity and that the death was ruled a homicide. ABC-7 has requested the autopsy report. We have not yet received it.