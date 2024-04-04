Skip to Content
El Paso Comic Con to hold sensory-friendly hour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Comic Con announced the convention will once again hold a Sensory Friendly Hour, set to take place on Sunday, April 14th, at 9:00 a.m. at the El Paso Convention Center. Organized in partnership with Mike Dee's Big Adventure and WellPoint, this portion of the El Paso Comic Con aims to make sure those with sensory sensitivities can still enjoy the convention.

The special hour offers attendees a sensory-friendly environment tailored to their needs, featuring reduced noise levels, dimmed lighting, and limited crowds to accommodate individuals who may experience sensory overload in traditional convention settings.

For more information about El Paso Comic Con and the Sensory Friendly Hour, visit http://www.elpasocomiccon.com .

