New animal clinic opening soon in El Paso

Published 11:57 AM

 EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new a state-of-the-art pet wellness clinic will be coming to El Paso soon.

Thanks to a joint effort by the County Commissioners Court and a $1.3 million federal grant, the clinic will offer essential services at an affordable cost.

National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is celebrated every year during the second week of April. The Commissioners Court is taking this time to recognize and honor those who work catching and caring for animals.

In addition, Animal Welfare Department staff members being honored this week work as adoption counselors, educators, vaccinators, transporters, and animal cruelty investigators.

Tyaun Marshburn

