El Paso

Rezoning causing concerns for some West El Paso residents

Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Neighbors near Mesa Hills Drive and North Mesa Street received a letter stating the City Plan Commission (CPC) were requesting a zone change for a nearby property. Residents tell ABC-7 the city said it wants to change a lot near the corner of Mesa and Mesa Hills from a R-3 (Residential) and R-5/sc (Residential/special contract) to a A-3 (Apartment).

Neighborhoods in area say they are concerned that the new property will increase traffic and decrease property value. Resident Lloyd Miller says the letter detailed the building of seven large two-story buildings. Miller says he is against the idea of building apartments in the the neighborhood.

ABC-7 reached out to the City of El Paso to learn more about the proposed plan. We will update you as we learn more.

Tyaun Marshburn

