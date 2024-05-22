UTEP celebrating 50th anniversary of its MBA program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Masters of Business Administration Program.

The Woody L. Hunt College of Business will host an event this week celebrating the inception of UTEP's MBA, which kicked off during the 1973-1974 academic year. Several Borderland business owners who graduated from the program will be at the event.

UTEP officials say that to date, more than 2,845 students have graduated from the MBA program.

"Our students bring years of experience in healthcare, engineering, education, military, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, construction, and cross-border business," UTEP states on its MBA website. "They bring their diverse professional perspectives into the classroom and contribute to the dynamic and interactive learning experience."