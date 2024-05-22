Skip to Content
UTEP looking to make upgrades to Sun Bowl stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is looking to make upgrades to its iconic Sun Bowl stadium.

The university says that it will provide more information on the proposed plans Friday. President Heather Wilson will go over the ideas.

"The purpose of the proposed upgrades is to increase tourism, retail spending and jobs in the city, as well as attract more a-list entertainment acts," university officials stated Wednesday.

ABC-7 will provide complete coverage of the proposed upgrades and bring you new details as they are released.

