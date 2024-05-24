Skip to Content
El Paso

Man sentenced to 150 months in prison for 2022 bank robbery in East El Paso

Police say this is a surveillance image of Lester robbing the bank, released September 2, 2022
El Paso Police Department
Police say this is a surveillance image of Lester robbing the bank, released September 2, 2022
By
Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Tucson man convicted of robbing a GECU in East El Paso in 2022 was just sentenced to 150 months in prison.

Sherman Edward Lester Jr. will get credit for time served, according to court documents.

ABC-7 reported on the September 2, 2022 robbery when it happened. We also reported on his arrest in November 2022.

At the time of the arrest, police said Lester robbed the GECU credit union at 10425 on Vist Del Sol at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content