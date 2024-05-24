Man sentenced to 150 months in prison for 2022 bank robbery in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Tucson man convicted of robbing a GECU in East El Paso in 2022 was just sentenced to 150 months in prison.

Sherman Edward Lester Jr. will get credit for time served, according to court documents.

ABC-7 reported on the September 2, 2022 robbery when it happened. We also reported on his arrest in November 2022.

At the time of the arrest, police said Lester robbed the GECU credit union at 10425 on Vist Del Sol at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money.