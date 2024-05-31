2024-25 Sun Court Applications open to public

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association is looking for local young women to apply to the 2024-25 Sun Court. If selected, you'll get to be an ambassador for the community during all Sun Bowl events for the year.

The tradition of the Sun Court dates back to 1935 with the very first Sun Bowl game.

Applicants must fit the following criteria to be eligible:

A female between the ages of 18-22 (as of Sept. 1, 2024) that has completed one year of college.

Have not been married and have not had any children.

Must be enrolled as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 academic hours or full time in a graduate program.

A cumulative grade point average of at least a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. (Transcript must be included with application.)

Sun Princesses may not hold any other title during the time they are members of the Sun Court .(i.e. Miss El Paso, Miss Texas, etc.)

Responsible for their own transportation costs to attend mandatory events.

To apply for the Sun Court, submit the following on the Sun Bowl Association's website or in-person at the Sun Bowl Association office at 4150 Pinnacle Street: