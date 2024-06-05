Joy Spa in west El Paso shut down for allegedly ‘providing erotic services’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney is temporarily closing Joy Spa, a business on the 7200 block of North Mesa in West El Paso, for "multiple alleged violations of the Texas Occupations Code and the Civil Practice and Remedies Code."
"The closure comes as a result of an ongoing investigation into the establishment's illicit activities which included providing erotic services, such as sexual contact, and employing unlicensed massage therapists," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Attorney's Office stated Wednesday.
The county attorney just obtained a temporary restraining order that will close the business until at least June 17, 2024.
Investigators with the El Paso Police Department went undercover into the business and were offered sexual acts for money on three occasions, according to officials.