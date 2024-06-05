Joy Spa in west El Paso shut down for allegedly ‘providing erotic services’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney is temporarily closing Joy Spa, a business on the 7200 block of North Mesa in West El Paso, for "multiple alleged violations of the Texas Occupations Code and the Civil Practice and Remedies Code."

Courtesy: El Paso County Attorney

"The closure comes as a result of an ongoing investigation into the establishment's illicit activities which included providing erotic services, such as sexual contact, and employing unlicensed massage therapists," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Attorney's Office stated Wednesday.

Courtesy: El Paso County Attorney

The county attorney just obtained a temporary restraining order that will close the business until at least June 17, 2024.

Courtesy: El Paso County Attorney

Investigators with the El Paso Police Department went undercover into the business and were offered sexual acts for money on three occasions, according to officials.