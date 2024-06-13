El Paso County Coliseum removed from plans to modernize Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Coliseum is no longer part of the General Services Administration's (GSA) plans to modernize the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA).

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout announced the news Thursday, thanking the GSA for listening to community input on the plans.

“This is great news for this historic, publicly owned County asset,” said Commissioner David Stout. “It’s one of the outcomes I’ve joined with community members to achieve. In fact, plans to renovate the Coliseum, which were originally on the list for the County’s upcoming bond proposal, were removed because of uncertainty around whether the GSA would take the property. I pushed to have the Coliseum added back to that list, and with this news, it seems we have a much clearer path to complete these renovations if voters so choose."

The GSA will host a community meeting Wednesday, June 26, 2024, where leaders will present three new alternative plans for the bridge's modernization. The meeting is happening from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Hilos de Plata Senior Center at 4451 Delta Drive.

"Now, the next critical step is to protect community health and quality of life by redirecting commercial traffic to other ports of entry," Commissioner Stout stated. Community leaders have been advocating for less traffic and less pollution in the neighborhood surrounding BOTA.