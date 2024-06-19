Catalyzing Transformative Change: The State of Black El Paso Event
El Paso, TX — Black El Paso Voice presents "The State of Black El Paso Event: A Crucial Platform for Catalyzing Transformative Change," hosted by Shonique Tornes, US Navy Veteran and community activist. This impactful gathering will convene at the McCall Neighborhood Center.
Event Details:
- Date: Juneteenth | Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Location: McCall Neighborhood Center, El Paso, TX
- Admission: $10 per person; RSVP required (No payments at the door)