El Paso

Catalyzing Transformative Change: The State of Black El Paso Event

By
Published 9:48 AM

El Paso, TX — Black El Paso Voice presents "The State of Black El Paso Event: A Crucial Platform for Catalyzing Transformative Change," hosted by Shonique Tornes, US Navy Veteran and community activist. This impactful gathering will convene at the McCall Neighborhood Center.

Event Details:

  • Date: Juneteenth | Wednesday, June 19, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
  • Location: McCall Neighborhood Center, El Paso, TX
  • Admission: $10 per person; RSVP required (No payments at the door)
