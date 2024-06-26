Officials will discuss alternative options for the BOTA at meeting tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The General Services Administration (GSA) is holding a public meeting to present details about their plan to modernize the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA).

Plans for the bridge include:

No Action

Viable Action Alternative 1a- Multi-level Modernization (high/Low Booths) Primarily within Existing Port Boundaries with Minor Land Acquisition Immediately Adjacent to the Port and Additional Land Acquisition to the East (13 acres) No El Paso County land to be acquired.

Viable Action Alternative 4- Multi-level Modernization within the Existing Port Boundaries with Minor Land Acquisition Immediately Adjacent to the Port and Elimination of Commercial Cargo Operations. No El Paso County or TXDOT DPS land to be acquired.

General Services Administration (GSA) encourages the community to come out and share their thoughts. The meeting is tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Hilos de Plata Senior Center at 4451 Delta Drive, El Paso, TX 79905.

Community members have been speaking out against the pollution caused by traffic through the bridge for several years. Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods are expected to attend the meeting.

