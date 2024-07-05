El Paso County crews July 4th cleanup in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Road and Bridge division led a cleanup of leftover trash, debris and fireworks from those who celebrated Fourth of July in far east El Paso county.

Because fireworks are not allowed within city limits, the number of El Pasoans who visit each year continues to grow.

Ernie Lonvelin, the road and maintenance foreman for the Montana Vista area, said crews collected over 200 bags of trash just this morning.