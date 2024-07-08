Skip to Content
El Paso

Man caught allegedly joy ridding in another person’s Porsche

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 2:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy arrested 32-year-old Andrei Borovenskii after he was spotted allegedly joy ridding another person's black Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.

The deputy had stopped Borovenskii on the 7000 block of Doniphan July 4, 2024. The car had no visible registration plates, and the deputy reported Borovenskii was very nervous after he was stopped.

After some investigating, deputies learned the car's owner had hired a transportation company to take the car from Austin to California. Borovenskii worked for the transportation company and had allegedly removed the car from the trailer to drive it.

"The Porsche was impounded for safekeeping and the registered owner advised he would be making arrangements to recover his vehicle," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained. "After an extensive search for the transportation trailer, the trailer and towing vehicle were located and were also secured and impounded for safekeeping."

Deputies charged Borovenskii for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content