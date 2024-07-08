Man caught allegedly joy ridding in another person’s Porsche

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy arrested 32-year-old Andrei Borovenskii after he was spotted allegedly joy ridding another person's black Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.

The deputy had stopped Borovenskii on the 7000 block of Doniphan July 4, 2024. The car had no visible registration plates, and the deputy reported Borovenskii was very nervous after he was stopped.

After some investigating, deputies learned the car's owner had hired a transportation company to take the car from Austin to California. Borovenskii worked for the transportation company and had allegedly removed the car from the trailer to drive it.

"The Porsche was impounded for safekeeping and the registered owner advised he would be making arrangements to recover his vehicle," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained. "After an extensive search for the transportation trailer, the trailer and towing vehicle were located and were also secured and impounded for safekeeping."

Deputies charged Borovenskii for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.