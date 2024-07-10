Owner arrested for dumping emaciated, malnourished, dehydrated bulldog in El Paso desert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 29-year-old Marco Trent Butler is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal after investigators uncovered video of Butler's malnourished French Bulldog abandoned in a desert area near Montana.

Courtesy: EPPD

"The French Bulldog was taken to a vet for an assessment. Investigators learned the dog was severely emaciated, malnourished and dehydrated," police explained. "The doctor had explained that the dog's physical condition most likely occurred over two to three months."

The dog is now in the custody of MuttLove Dog Rescue and is being cared for.

Police officers arrested Butler today and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond.