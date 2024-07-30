Red Cross holding blood drives across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Red Cross' West Texas Chapter in El Paso is hosting several blood drives this week across the city.

Blood drives were held on July 30 and locations will also be open for donations on July 31 and August 1.

On Wednesday, July 31, Workforce Solutions Borderplex will be open for donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final day for donations will be Thursday, August 1, at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Red Cross' West Texas Chapter is encouraging people to donate, especially those with type O blood and those able to give platelets.

“Summer is often a challenging time for blood donations, and we encourage everyone to join us in making a positive impact," said Anna Apodaca, Executive Director of the Red Cross West Texas Chapter. "By participating in our blood drives in collaboration with our amazing partners, you’ll be making a direct impact on the lives of others in need of lifesaving blood."